Stamp pane from Britain pictures New York scenes

Apr 19, 2016, 7 AM

Great Britain’s Royal Mail is issuing a pane of Hello stamps with se-tenant labels featuring photographs of New York City and its landmarks.

By Denise McCarty



Foreign postal administrations ranging alphabetically from Aland to the United Nations Postal Administration will have booths at the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 selling various new issues and related products. A list of these administrations and new-issue agencies can be found on page 68.

Some of these administrations will produce special souvenirs commemorating the event.

For example, Great Britain’s Royal Mail (booth 525) will be issuing what it calls an “exhibition sheet” for the show. This pane of 20 nondenominated first-class Hello stamps includes 25 labels, five showing the Statue of Liberty in sections and the other 20 picturing different New York City scenes from Manhattan Island to Coney Island.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Royal Mail also is creating special “post & go” computer-produced self-adhesive postage labels for the exhibition, one showing the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline from a Sea Travel post & go label of 2015. The other will depict the Union Jack. Both types include an inscription mentioning the show.

The United Nations Postal Administration (booth 329) has planned a special pane of 10 stamps and labels commemorating the show and the 65th anniversary of UNPA’s New York post office. The issue date will be May 30.

In addition, the UNPA’s International Day of U.N. Peacekeepers stamps will be issued on the first day of WSS-NY 2016, May 28, with a first-day ceremony at 1 p.m. in Meeting Room 1E12/13/14.

In other postal administration news, Canada Post (booth 429) has said that it “has a special surprise for collectors” coming later this year.

Keep reading about World Stamp Show-NY 2016:

Keep your eyes open for freebies at WSS-NY 2016

Come explore World Stamp Show-NY 2016

John Lennon's childhood stamp album on display