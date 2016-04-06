US Stamps
Pinot Noir Grapes coil, Moon, United Nations stamps receive Scott catalog numbers
The following Scott numbers have been assigned:
Scott Number Description
United States
5038 5c Pinot Noir Grapes coil
5058 ($1.20) Moon
United Nations – New York
1125 $1.20 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference
United Nations – Geneva
612 1.40fr 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference
United Nations – Vienna
578 80c 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Apr. 18, 2016, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
