Pinot Noir Grapes coil, Moon, United Nations stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Apr 6, 2016, 7 AM

Two United States issues received Scott catalog numbers during the past month: the 5¢ Pinot Noir Grapes coil stamp and the nondenominated ($1.20) Moon global forever stamp.

The following Scott numbers have been assigned:

Scott Number Description

United States

5038 5c Pinot Noir Grapes coil

5058 ($1.20) Moon

United Nations – New York

1125 $1.20 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference

United Nations – Geneva

612 1.40fr 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference

United Nations – Vienna

578 80c 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Apr. 18, 2016, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

