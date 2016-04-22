World Stamps
Post office posters promote World Stamp Show
By Steve Bahnsen
The United States Postal Service is promoting World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in all post offices nationwide.
A full-color poster is being displayed in every lobby for customers to see. The red and blue stamps issued in 2015 for the show (Scott 5010-5011) are featured in the poster illustration. Other information on the poster includes the show dates, May 28 to June 4, and the website address of ny2016.org.
The huge international show is taking place at the Javits Center in New York City; admission is free.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The posters exist in large and small sizes, depending on the size of the postal facility.
The U.S. Postal Service is a sponsor of World Stamp Show-NY 2016 and will be represented there with a large sales area.
Keep reading our World Stamp Show-NY 2016 coverage:
Exciting opportunities await visitors to World Stamp Show-NY 2016
Vintage Curtiss Jenny biplane to be displayed at World Stamp Show-NY 2016
John Lennon's stamp collection headed to World Stamp Show-NY 2016
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction