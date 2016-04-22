Post office posters promote World Stamp Show

Apr 22, 2016, 8 AM

Posters promoting the upcoming World Stamp Show-NY 2016 are on display in U.S. post offices.

By Steve Bahnsen

The United States Postal Service is promoting World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in all post offices nationwide.

A full-color poster is being displayed in every lobby for customers to see. The red and blue stamps issued in 2015 for the show (Scott 5010-5011) are featured in the poster illustration. Other information on the poster includes the show dates, May 28 to June 4, and the website address of ny2016.org.

The huge international show is taking place at the Javits Center in New York City; admission is free.

The posters exist in large and small sizes, depending on the size of the postal facility.

The U.S. Postal Service is a sponsor of World Stamp Show-NY 2016 and will be represented there with a large sales area.

