Postmaster Brennan’s tough first year, story behind recovered Jenny Invert: Week’s Most Read

Apr 29, 2016, 4 AM

The week's top story focused on the tough first year for Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, who became the U.S. Postal Service's chief executive in February 2015.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Dr. McCoy joins Canada’s Star Trek crew: The fifth permanent-rate stamp revealed in Canada Post’s upcoming Star Trek set honors another star from the well-known 1966-69 space adventure television series.

4. National Parks set wraps up with Yellowstone National Park: Two bison in the early morning sun at Yellowstone National Park are shown on the 16th and final stamp design revealed in the United States Postal Service’s upcoming National Parks set.

3. Mary-Anne Penner permanently appointed as USPS director of stamp services: A year after she was placed in charge of the United States Postal Service’s stamp program, Mary-Anne Penner is no longer the acting director of stamp services.

2. The story behind the Jenny Invert from McCoy block recovered in New York: One of the two missing 1918 United States Jenny Invert airmail error stamps from the famed McCoy block of four that was stolen in 1955 was recovered in early April.

1. A tough first year for Postmaster General Megan Brennan: Since taking office in February 2015, Megan J. Brennan has endured setback after setback in her attempts to right the troubled United States Postal Service.

