Wreck & Crash Mail Society displays at NY 2016

Apr 13, 2016, 5 AM

Wreck & Crash Mail Society members collect covers that have been involved in airline crashes, train wrecks, shipwrecks, natural disasters, robberies, terrorism, wars, insurrections, hijackings, and post office delays.

The Wreck & Crash Mail Society is devoted to the collecting and study of all aspects of delayed and/or damaged mail and interrupted mail services.

Formed in the latter part of 1994, it is composed of four study groups: the Air Crash Study Group, Railroad Wreck Study Group, Ship Wreck Study Group, and Suspended Mail/Conflicts Study Group.

The society will share a booth at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 with the American Air Mail Society and the Metropolitan Airpost Society. Samples of La Catastrophe will be available for visitors to peruse or purchase.

The society also is hosting three displays at WSS-NY 2016: “Air Crash Mail of Pan American World Airways”’ by Ken Sanford, “Rare and Unusual Interruptions of Mail” by Steve Berlin, and “What’s Eating Your Mail” by Steve Berlin.

The society reports that at any of these displays, collectors are welcome to bring in any covers of the type members collect, to show and discuss.

Information on the society is available at its website.