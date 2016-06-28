US Stamps

APS executive director to visit San Jose Stamp Club

Aug 8, 2016, 6 AM
APS executive director Scott English will be on hand for a San Jose Stamp Club meeting in September.

The San Jose Stamp Club is hosting a meet-and-greet session and a panel discussion with Scott English, the executive director of the American Philatelic Society, Sunday, Sept. 18, in San Jose, Calif.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, 55 Old Tully Road, San Jose.

The subject of the panel discussion is “Collecting in the 21st Century.” It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The event will close with a silent auction. 

For more details, visit the San Jose Stamp Club website.

