US Stamps
APS executive director to visit San Jose Stamp Club
The San Jose Stamp Club is hosting a meet-and-greet session and a panel discussion with Scott English, the executive director of the American Philatelic Society, Sunday, Sept. 18, in San Jose, Calif.
The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, 55 Old Tully Road, San Jose.
The subject of the panel discussion is “Collecting in the 21st Century.” It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The event will close with a silent auction.
For more details, visit the San Jose Stamp Club website.
