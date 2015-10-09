Australia Post looks to boost Asian presence with $100M investment in e-commerce platform

Aug 11, 2016, 5 AM

By Colin Sallee

$100 million down under

Australian Post has inked a deal with the Dubai-based mailing firm, Aramex, boosting its capacity to service the global e-commerce market.

ProPrint reports that the joint venture gives Australia Post a $100 million stake in Aramex.

“Commencing in September, the joint venture will help connect Australian businesses and consumers to the world economy and the fast-growing Asian eCommerce market through a seamless inbound and outbound experience,” Australia Post said in a press release.

Changes are anticipated to have a ripple effect throughout the entire Australian mailing network, but no further details have been provided.

Tech stamps

Online dating? Fiber optic cable? As the world of technology continues to evolve, the stamp hobby continues to profile it.

Denise McCarty highlights stamps from around the world that honor modern technology.

Have a look.

Fruitful issue

The United State Postal Service is continuing to roll out fresh low-denomination Fruit stamps.

The third definitive in the Fruit series follows the 10¢ Red Pears stamp issued on Jan. 17, and the 5¢ Grapes stamp issued on Feb. 19.

Which fruit is on the latest issue?

