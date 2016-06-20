US Stamps
Born Aug. 8: Matthew Henson
By Michael Baadke
Two American men are most often credited as the first to reach the North Pole, in 1909: Adm. Robert Edwin Peary (1856-1920), and explorer Matthew Alexander Henson, who had been Peary’s indispensable aide for many years.
Henson was born Aug. 8, 1866, in Nanjemoy, Md., the son of free black sharecroppers who both died before Matthew reached the age of 10. At age 12 he began six years as a cabin boy in the service of Capt. Childs on the Katie Hines. He left the sea after Childs died, eventually becoming a store clerk in Washington, D.C., when he met Peary, who hired him for an expedition to Nicaragua to survey for a canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Henson’s sea experience, his capability as a carpenter and his strength of character made him an invaluable member of Peary’s crew. The two remained together through several expeditions to Greenland and the arctic circle, eventually setting out to conquer the North Pole.
They reported reaching the pole in 1909, but reports of an earlier success by Dr. Frederick A. Cook and later questions about whether Peary and Henson actually reached the pole have never been definitively resolved.
Peary and Henson are honored together on a 22¢ commemorative stamp issued May 28, 1986, as part of the Arctic Explorers set (Scott 2223).
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?