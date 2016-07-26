U.S. Army’s Buffalo Soldiers honored on new postmark: Postmark Pursuit

Aug 22, 2016, 1 PM

The 150th anniversary of the formation of the first Buffalo Soldiers regiment is being commemorated with an Aug. 27 pictorial postmark.

By Michael Baadke

On April 22, 1994, the United States Postal Service issued a dynamic 29¢ stamp (Scott 2818) honoring Buffalo Soldiers, the post-Civil War U.S. Army regiments made up of African-American troops. The stamp was issued two years after Gen. Colin Powell dedicated the Buffalo Soldier statue at Fort Leavenworth, Kans.

Before the stamp was issued, the USPS Postal Bulletin of April 14, 1994, described the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

“In 1866, after the Civil War, Congress authorized the formation of six black regiments — two cavalry (9th and 10th) and four infantry (38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st). The infantry units were later consolidated and redesignated as the 24th and 25th Infantries.

“These soldiers became known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

“Over several decades, Buffalo Soldiers served in forts throughout the United States, including Arizona, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. They endured bitter hardships and often received inferior food, equipment, and horses. However, they received the highest number (18) of Congressional Medals of Honor and had the lowest desertion rate of any Army unit from 1867 to 1898.”

The 150th anniversary of the formation of the Buffalo Soldiers is being commemorated with an Aug. 27 postmark from Anaheim, Calif., sponsored by the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce.

The pictorial postmark shows the buffalo crest and crossed swords associated with these honored soldiers.

To obtain the cancel, send your request to:

150th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 3101 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92799-9999, Aug. 27.

The following cancels are also available:

ERIE COUNTY FAIR Station, Postmaster, 5501 Camp Road, Hamburg, NY 14075-9998, Aug. 18. (Older car, “177th”).

DANE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Greenville, MI 48838-9998, Aug. 19. (Man with moustache and glasses, large insect, “Danish Festival.”)

THE PICKUP TRUCK Station, Postmaster, 2121 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818-9998, Aug. 19. (Pickup truck, “California Automobile Museum.”)

THE GREAT DARKE FAIR Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Greenville, OH 45331-9998, Aug. 19. (Sign with station name, “Greatest County Fair on Earth!” “Celebrates 160 Years.”)

GUILFORD FUN FEST DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Guilford NY 13780-9998, Aug. 20. (Church building, “Artfully yours in Guilford.”)

WILD BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 89 Court St., Box 9998, Machias, ME 04654-9998, Aug. 20. (Blueberries on plant stem with leaves.)

CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, 3190 South 70th St., Room 509, Philadelphia, PA 19153-9611, Aug. 20. (“National Park Travelers Club,” ribbon around Liberty Bell.)

SUMMERSVILLE DAM Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Summersville, WV 26651-9998, Aug. 20. (Scenic view of dam in circular frame.)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA Station, Postmaster, 1124 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68108-9998, Aug. 24. (“National Parks,” moose on circular date stamp, horizontal lines.)

YOSEMITE, CALIFORNIA Station, Postmaster, 9017 Village Drive, Yosemite, CA 95389-9998, Aug. 25. (“2016 National Park Service Centennial” with arrowhead substituting for “0,” “The National Park Service was created on August 25, 1916, By Congress Through the National Park Service Organic Act.”)

PROVINCE LANDS Station, Postmaster, 2357 State Highway, Wellfleet, MA 02667-9998, Aug. 25. (Shore bird in flight over dune, water, in circular frame, “Cape Cod National Seashore,” “2016 National Park Service Centennial” with arrowhead substituting for “0,” “1916-2016,” three horizontal lines.)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK Station, Postmaster, 114 Albright Ave., Box 9998, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190-9998, Aug. 25. (Oval postmark with buffalo, “National Park Service Centennial, 1916 2016.”)

NATIONAL PARKS 100th ANNIVERSARY FOUNDERS DAY Station, Retail Services, 3190 S. 70th St., Room 509, Philadelphia, PA 19153-9611, Aug. 25. (Park ranger’s hat.)

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s readers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.