World Stamps
Political conflict leads to Taiwan stamp show boycotts
By Colin Sallee
Our latest Linn’s Buzz gives you a quick look at what's happening in the world of stamp collecting:
Stamp show boycott
Postal services in China, Hong Kong and Vietnam will not be attending the PhilaTaipei World Stamp Championship Exhibition in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei.
Taipei Times is reporting is reporting that, though China and Hong Kong were slated to attend, they have canceled as a result of the chilly relations between China and Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, ever since the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) became the ruling party in Taiwan earlier this year.
As for Vietnam?
“Vietnam Post lodged a protest against Chunghwa Post after the latter on May 5 published a set of stamps advocating peace in the South China Sea in a bid to defend the nation’s sovereignty over Itu Aba Island,” Taipei Times reports.
PhilaTaipei is scheduled to take place Oct. 21-25, and is expected to draw the presence of postal services from more than 80 countries.
New holiday stamps for Kwanzaa, Christmas
The Florentine Madonna and Child Christmas forever stamp, along with the Kwanza forever issue, will both hit post offices in early October.
Read expanded details about the new issues.
A glass stamp? Only in Austria
Austria Post is up to their innovative tricks again, as a new issue has been printed on glass.
The stamp has a face value of €6.30, close to U.S. $7.
This adds to the unique list of materials that the Austria Post has already printed stamps on, which includes cork, wood, and Swarovski crystals.
What else is new this week?
Hotchner says Service Women FDC ‘one of the most spectacular I’ve ever seen’: U.S. Stamp Notes
Stamp honoring Hindu festival of Diwali to be issued Oct. 5 in New York City
World Heritage sites on United Nations-Czech Republic joint issue
