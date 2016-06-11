Political conflict leads to Taiwan stamp show boycotts

Aug 26, 2016, 3 AM

By Colin Sallee

Our latest Linn’s Buzz gives you a quick look at what's happening in the world of stamp collecting:

Stamp show boycott

Postal services in China, Hong Kong and Vietnam will not be attending the PhilaTaipei World Stamp Championship Exhibition in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei.

Taipei Times is reporting is reporting that, though China and Hong Kong were slated to attend, they have canceled as a result of the chilly relations between China and Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, ever since the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) became the ruling party in Taiwan earlier this year.

As for Vietnam?

“Vietnam Post lodged a protest against Chunghwa Post after the latter on May 5 published a set of stamps advocating peace in the South China Sea in a bid to defend the nation’s sovereignty over Itu Aba Island,” Taipei Times reports.

PhilaTaipei is scheduled to take place Oct. 21-25, and is expected to draw the presence of postal services from more than 80 countries.

New holiday stamps for Kwanzaa, Christmas

The Florentine Madonna and Child Christmas forever stamp, along with the Kwanza forever issue, will both hit post offices in early October.

A glass stamp? Only in Austria

Austria Post is up to their innovative tricks again, as a new issue has been printed on glass.

The stamp has a face value of €6.30, close to U.S. $7.

This adds to the unique list of materials that the Austria Post has already printed stamps on, which includes cork, wood, and Swarovski crystals.

