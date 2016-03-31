Postal Updates
Flooding shuts down Louisiana post offices
By Michael Baadke
Operations at several post offices in Louisiana have been temporarily suspended because of record flooding.
“The U.S. Postal Service is in recovery phase following severe flooding in the Louisiana region,” the USPS reported. “Several offices have been impacted and thus have moved operations to alternate sites. Postal Service facilities throughout the region are working to move the mail in the aftermath of this historic flooding.”
Offices reported closed as of Aug. 18 are in these locations: Robert (ZIP Code 70455), Springfield 70462, Tangipahoa 70465, Cade 70519, Lake Arthur 70549, Denham Springs 70726, French Settlement 70733, Greenwell Springs 70739, St. Amant 70774, Sorrento 70778, and Wyanoke 70787.
The Postal Service maintains a website for post office status disruption alerts.
The website lists alternative post office locations where local residents can pick up mail and conduct other postal business.
“As water recedes in the impacted areas and conditions improve, both mail delivery and retail services will be restored at impacted Post Offices,” the Postal Service noted, adding that updates will be posted on the site.
Recent flooding also caused a temporary suspension of USPS operations at the post office in Crosby, Miss.
UPDATE: The Postal Service reported on Aug. 21 that normal operations have resumed at the Lake Arthur, French Settlement, St. Amant and Sorrento post offices.
