US Stamps
Millard Fillmore’s sparse stamp legacy, Clinton and Trump’s new stamps: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. American First Day Cover Society hosts ceremony for Patriotic Spiral stamps in Virginia: The society wasn’t supposed to have a first-day ceremony to open its 2016 Americover show, but it pulled it off.
4. Monday Morning Brief | Gold Star Families: Senator Richard Blumenthal has requested a new stamp in honor of Gold Star families who have lost a loved one who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during wartime.
3. Post office caught up in massive California wildfire: The charred aftermath of the wildfire that swept through Lower Lake can be found in numerous tweets, including a powerful shot of the Lower Lake post office surrounded by flames.
2. Clinton and Trump are featured on a set of new stamps, but not in the U.S.: The stamps and souvenir sheets feature photographs of the candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and their spouses.
1. Unlucky or not, there’s value in stamp featuring 13th U.S. president: Tip of the Week: Whether he was a poor president or just unlucky, Fillmore has only been commemorated twice on U.S. postage stamps.
