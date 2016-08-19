Millard Fillmore’s sparse stamp legacy, Clinton and Trump’s new stamps: Week’s Most Read

Aug 26, 2016, 5 AM

The sparse stamp legacy of Millard Fillmore, the 13th U.S. president, was the subject of the week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. American First Day Cover Society hosts ceremony for Patriotic Spiral stamps in Virginia: The society wasn’t supposed to have a first-day ceremony to open its 2016 Americover show, but it pulled it off.

4. Monday Morning Brief | Gold Star Families: Senator Richard Blumenthal has requested a new stamp in honor of Gold Star families who have lost a loved one who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during wartime.

3. Post office caught up in massive California wildfire: The charred aftermath of the wildfire that swept through Lower Lake can be found in numerous tweets, including a powerful shot of the Lower Lake post office surrounded by flames.

2. Clinton and Trump are featured on a set of new stamps, but not in the U.S.: The stamps and souvenir sheets feature photographs of the candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and their spouses.

1. Unlucky or not, there’s value in stamp featuring 13th U.S. president: Tip of the Week: Whether he was a poor president or just unlucky, Fillmore has only been commemorated twice on U.S. postage stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our free newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter