New Scott numbers handed out to U.S. Soda Fountain Favorites, U.N. LGBT equality stamps

Aug 1, 2016, 12 PM

The five U.S. forever stamps celebrating soda fountain favorites that were issued June 30 in Nashville, Tenn., now have Scott numbers.

The following Scott numbers have recently been assigned to stamps from the United States Postal Service and United Nations Postal Administration:

United States

5092: (47c) Eid

5093: (47c) Soda Fountain Favorites – Ice Cream Cone

5094: (47c) Soda Fountain Favorites – Egg Cream

5095: (47c) Soda Fountain Favorites – Banana Split, long sloping die cut at bottom

a. Long sloping die cut at top

5096: (47c) Soda Fountain Favorites – Root Beer Float

5097: (47c) Soda Fountain Favorites – Hot Fudge Sundae

a. Horiz. strip of 5, #5093-5097

b. Horiz. strip of 5, #5093-5094, 5095a, 5096-5097

c. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 4 each #5093-5094, 5096-5097, 2 each #5095, 5095a

RW83: $25 Trumpeter Swans Hunting Permit Stamp

RW83A: $25 Trumpeter Swans Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive

United Nations – New York

1126: $1.20 United Nations Emblem + label

1127: 49c Free and Equal – Group of stylized people

1128: $1.20 Free and Equal – Woman with butterfly wings

1129: 49c HeForShe Movement – Man, green background

1130: $1.20 HeForShe Movement – Woman, yellow background

1131: Angry Birds sheet of 10 + 10 labels

a. $1.15 Red, the Pigs, double decker bus + lable

b. $1.15 Red with wing extended + label

c. $1.15 Red and five Hatchlings + label

d. $1.15 Red, New York City skyscrapers + label

e. $1.15 Red, Eiffel Tower, recycling container + label

f. $1.15 Red in jungle + label

g. $1.15 Earth, Hatchlings, Chuck, Red, Bomb, Stella and Matilda + label

h. $1.15 Red turning faucet + label

i. $1.15 Red drinking from squirt bottle + label

j. $1.15 Red with shovel, Pyramids + label

1132: International Dance Day sheet of 6 – Chinese dancers

a. 47c Woman with arm extended upward

b. 47c Two women, denomination in magenta

c. 47c Woman facing left with arm extended outward

d. 47c Two women, denomination in white

e. 47c Woman with closed eyes

f. 47c Woman with closed eyes with two pale yellow lines touching flower

1133: International Dance Day sheet of 6 –Thai dancers

a. $1.15 Back of dancer’s head, hand of another dancer

b. $1.15 Dancer wearing mask, leg and arm of another dancer

c. $1.15 Dancer with costume with blue shoulders, dancer with arm extended

d. $1.15 Dancer with arm extended, leg and arm of other dancers

e. $1.15 Two dancers with green and yellow costumes

f. $1.15 Dancer with hand and arm from other dancers

1134: 47c International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers – Peacekeeper saluting

1135: $1.15 International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers- Man disabling landmine

1136: United Nations Postal Administration, 65th Anniv. sheet of 10 + 10 labels

a. $1.15 United Nations New York #1

b. $1.15 United Nations New York #127

c. $1.15 United Nations Vienna #86

d. $1.15 United Nations New York #415

e. $1.15 United Nations New York #301

f. $1.15 United Nations New York #548

g. $1.15 United Nations New York #474

h. $1.15 United Nations Vienna #100

i. $1.15 United Nations New York #476

j. $1.15 United Nations Vienna #122

United Nations – Geneva

613: 1fr Free and Equal – Lesbians

614: 1.50fr Free and Equal – Gay family

615: 1fr HeForShe – Man, blue background

616: 2fr HeForShe – Woman, mauve background

617: International Dance Day sheet of 6 – Swedish dancers

a. 1fr Two male dancers

b. 1fr Male dancer on one knee with female dancer

c. 1fr Male dancer with yellow cap and female dancer

d. 1fr Male dancer with red cap and vest with female dancer

e. 1fr Three dancers, with woman with red skirt at lower right

f. 1fr Three dancers, with woman with blue skirt at lower right

618: International Dance Day sheet of 6 – African dancers

a. 1.50fr Four dancers with sticks

b. 1.50fr Three dancers with sticks

c. 1.50fr Dancers without sticks

d. 1.50fr Dancer with blue and white mask

e. 1.50fr Masked dancer with two sticks

619: 1fr International Day of United Nations Peackeepers – Helmeted peacekeepers

620: 1.50fr International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers –Peacekeeper with African women

United Nations – Vienna

579: 68c Free and Equal – Person coming out of closet

580: 80c Free and Equal – Gay men

581: 68c HeForShe – Man, red background

582: 80c HeForShe – Woman, orange brown background

583: International Dance Day sheet of 6 – Spanish dancers

a. 68c Female dancer with fan

b. 68c Male dancer with crossed arms

c. 68c Red dress of dancer

d. 68c Female dancer with male guitarist

e. 68c Feet of dancer in ochre and green dress

f. 68c Feet of male and female dancers, rose on floor

584: International Dance Day sheet of 6 – Middle Eastern dancers

a. 1.50fr Head of female dancer, “Welttanztag” in red, denomination in yellow

b. 1.50fr Head of female dancer, “Welttanztag” and denomination in red

c. 1.50fr Torso of dancer

d. 1.50fr Dancer, “Welttanztag” in black, denomination in yellow

e. 1.50fr Feet of dancer, “Welttanztag” in black

f. 1.50fr Feet of dancer and drum, “Welttanztag” in yellow

585: 80c United Nations Industrial Development Organization, 50th Anniv. + label

586: 68c International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers – Peacekeepers and African children

587: 80c International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers – Peackeepers in tank, Africans

SC69: Free and Equal Souvenir Card

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 15, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.