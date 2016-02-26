US Stamps
How post offices used to make the return of due postage easy: U.S. Stamp Notes
By John M. Hotchner
In the good old days, it was the policy that post offices would expend the time and effort to ask for postage needed to complete a delivery.
How does the post office encourage an addressee to send in the required postage? Make it easy to reply.
In the two examples shown, post offices used an excellent form that allowed the addressee to return the needed stamp together with the request notice. The first example is from Rockford, Illinois, in 1928; and the other is from New York City in 1935.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
In each case, the notice is on the reverse side of a Postal Office Department postal card with a penalty imprint.
In the 1928 Rockford example, a newspaper needed to be forwarded to a new address, which required payment of 2¢. The New York City example needed a 2¢ forwarding fee for a magazine.
While first-class mail included forwarding if needed, periodicals did not.
I’m not certain that the illustrated notices were returned to the post office because the form would have eventually been destroyed after the stamp had been removed and the mailpiece had been sent on its way. But they show good examples of a good idea.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction