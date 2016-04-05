Puffins will appear on Lundy cancel for World Cinderella Congress

Aug 8, 2016, 5 AM

Puffins are featured on the Lundy cancel available at the World Cinderella Congress in London.

By Christer Brunstrom

The World Cinderella Congress will be held in London, England, Sept. 16-18 at the Royal Philatelic Society.

On Sept. 18, the Lundy Collectors’ Society will conduct an afternoon meeting at the congress.

The Lundy Postal Service, the oldest privately operated local post, has been in existence since 1929, linking the island in the Bristol Channel with the British mainland. Click here for more details on the island.

The Lundy Postal Service will have a mailing facility at the congress. Cards and covers will be taken to Lundy to be serviced and then returned to the mainland and the Royal Mail for delivery.

A special cancel featuring three puffins will be used on the mail.

