USPS net losses growing, new variety of Flag forever coil stamp surfaces: Week’s Most Read

5. USPS will issue Patriotic Spiral forever stamp in two formats: The United States Postal Service has added another stamp issue to its 2016 program, as the Patriotic Spiral forever stamp was announced Aug. 3.
4. Monday Morning Brief | Peter Rabbit and Online Dating: Denise McCarty reports on new stamps featuring a patriotic theme, showing Beatrix Potter characters and taking a humourous look at online dating.
3. Stamps to look for from Norfolk Island, newest dead country: Stamp Market Tips: Australian stamps replaced stamps of Norfolk Island effective July 1.
2. New plate number on Flag forever coil reflects printer changes: Coil stamps bearing the plate number have been turning up in some U.S. post offices.
1. Why the U.S. Postal Service’s net losses for the year are growing: The price reduction cut the price of a first-class letter-rate stamp to 47¢ from 49¢, effective April 10. That reduction will cost the agency $2 billion a year in lost revenues.
