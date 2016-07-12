USPS net losses growing, new variety of Flag forever coil stamp surfaces: Week’s Most Read

Aug 12, 2016, 5 AM

United States Postal Service officials report that the “mandated price reduction earlier this year” cut into USPS total revenue. The latest on the USPS' net losses was the this week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

5. USPS will issue Patriotic Spiral forever stamp in two formats: The United States Postal Service has added another stamp issue to its 2016 program, as the Patriotic Spiral forever stamp was announced Aug. 3.

4. Monday Morning Brief | Peter Rabbit and Online Dating: Denise McCarty reports on new stamps featuring a patriotic theme, showing Beatrix Potter characters and taking a humourous look at online dating.

3. Stamps to look for from Norfolk Island, newest dead country: Stamp Market Tips: Australian stamps replaced stamps of Norfolk Island effective July 1.

2. New plate number on Flag forever coil reflects printer changes: Coil stamps bearing the plate number have been turning up in some U.S. post offices.

1. Why the U.S. Postal Service’s net losses for the year are growing: The price reduction cut the price of a first-class letter-rate stamp to 47¢ from 49¢, effective April 10. That reduction will cost the agency $2 billion a year in lost revenues.

