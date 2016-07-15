Old stamps you can’t use as postage; new Scott numbers assigned: Week’s Most Read

Aug 5, 2016, 5 AM

This mint 90¢ Abraham Lincoln stamp, issued in 1869, is still valid for postage today. But not all old stamps are. This topic was the subject of the week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The story behind the airmail collection of one of the hobby’s leading ladies: There is an Inverted Jenny once owned by a leading lady of our hobby that deserves to become better known.

4. When Chicago’s ‘Stamp King’ stumbled upon a legendary piece of postal history: Charles Berg had quite a story to tell the Chicago Reader’s “Chicagoans” blog in July.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Wonder Woman: Linn’s Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke reports on the new United States Wonder Woman stamps to be issued Oct. 7 at the New York Comic Con.

2. New Scott numbers handed out to U.S. Soda Fountain Favorites, U.N. LGBT equality stamps: A crop of Scott numbers have recently been assigned to stamps from the United States Postal Service and United Nations Postal Administration.

1. Are you allowed to use those stamps for postage?: Many collectors have sheets or smaller quantities of unused stamps issued years ago, and if they have no premium value, the collector might use them for postage on letters and parcels. Is that usage legitimate?

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter