New York town’s 200th birthday celebrated with new postmark

Dec 16, 2016, 8 AM

The town of Boston located in upstate New York will celebrate its bicentennial in 2017, and offers a pictorial “Bicentennial Station” postmark as part of the commemoration.

By Michael Baadke

The town of Boston in western New York, roughly 30 minutes south of Buffalo and an hour south of Niagara Falls, will celebrate its 200th birthday in 2017 with “a full schedule of events that will run from winter 2016 through the end of 2017.” The planned events are free and open to the public.

A Winterfest 2016 celebration scheduled for Dec. 30 includes a ribbon cutting for the town’s new ice skating rink, and a fireworks display.

The town was formed April 5, 1817. According to the history published at the town’s website, an early law stated, “Any person who shall suffer a stalk of Canada thistle to bloom on his or her lot or farm shall pay a fine of fifty cents for each blossom to any person suing for the same.”

The published history notes that a mail route was established in 1820, and a Boston post office was opened at Torrey’s Corners.

Today there are two post offices on Boston State Road (one in North Boston), and the town’s population was 8,023 in the 2010 census.

The postmark commemorating the bicentennial, which has been granted a 90-day extension, shows a scenic view that includes the Boston Town Hall. To obtain this postmark, address your request to:

BICENTENNIAL Station, 9025 Boston State Road, Boston, NY 14025-9998, Jan. 2-Dec. 30.

The following cancels are also available and have been granted 60-day extensions:

HALLOWEEN CAPITAL OF THE WORLD Station, Postmaster, 2168 Seventh Ave., Anoka, MN 55303-9998, Sept. 29, 2016. (Silhouette of witch riding broomstick.)

HALLOWEEN CAPITAL OF THE WORLD Station, Orange Tie Ball 2016, Postmaster, 2168 Seventh Ave., Anoka, MN 55303-9998, Oct. 15, 2016. (Three jack-o’-lanterns grouped on wooden fence, “Orange Tie Ball 2016.”)

HALLOWEEN CAPITAL OF THE WORLD Station, Grand Day Parade 2016, Postmaster, 2168 Seventh Ave., Anoka, MN 55303-9998, Oct. 29, 2016. (Jack-o’-lantern, “Grand Day Parade 2016.”)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions:

CHRISTMAS Station, Postmaster, 85 Main Ave., Nazareth, KY 40048-9998, Nov. 25-Dec. 25, 2016. (Three wise men, large star, flying dove holding olive branch in beak.)

STAR Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Star, NC 27356-9998, Dec. 1-31, 2016. (Santa in sleigh pulled by reindeer flying over water tower with “Star” printed on it, train with stars coming out of locomotive.)

WINTERS WONDERLAND Station, Postmaster, 510 Railroad Ave., Winters, CA 95694-9998, Dec. 1-31, 2016. (Snow globe with snowman, stars, pine tree.)

HAPPY HOLIDAYS Station, Postmaster, 202 W. Main St., Joy, IL 61260-9998, Dec. 1-31, 2016. (Log cabin, deer, rabbits, woods.)

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS Station, Postmaster, 415 E. Washington Road, East Peoria, IL 61611-9998, Dec. 3, 2016. (Signpost with pointing signs reading “East Peoria,” “North Pole,” “32 Years.”)

REDWOOD CITY, CA Station, Postmaster, 1100 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063-9998, Dec. 3, 2016. (Starship viewed from above, “Star Trek” TV show title.)

BEDFORD FALLS Station, 38 State St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148-9998, Dec. 9-10, 2016. (George Bailey with arms raised standing in front of sign reading “You Are Now In Bedford Falls,” “70 Wonderful Years.”)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL SUPERCON Station, Postmaster, 1900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310-9998, Dec. 9-11, 2016. (Wonder Woman insignia, “Wonder Woman.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

