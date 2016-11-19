US Stamps
A Christmas package label that raises a few questions
By John M. Hotchner
All sorts of private enterprises have exploited Christmastime mail. We are all familiar with companies that send letters from Santa Claus upon request, and ad agencies that specialize in merchandising Christmas products in the lead up to the holiday.
But one of the oddest in my experience is the Christmas Mail Despatch Service label shown nearby. It was probably from a package or large envelope.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The label is titled a “Night Letter,” and was sent Dec. 23, 1913, from Brooklyn, N.Y., to a local address.
I have not been able to locate any information about the Christmas Mail Despatch Service. Where did it operate, only in Brooklyn? When was it formed? What charges did it levy for precisely what services?
If any Linn’s reader has other examples of such mailings, or knows anything of the service’s story, I would appreciate it if you would contact me, John Hotchner, by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction