Christmas postmarks include reindeer pulling a mail truck

Dec 9, 2016, 8 AM

Two reindeer help the United States Postal Service deliver letters to Santa with this charming Dec. 3 postmark from Gaylord, Mich.

By Michael Baadke

The previous Postmark Pursuit column, in the Dec. 12 Linn’s Stamp News, included about a dozen pictorial postmarks offering Christmas, Diwali, and winter themes.

The festivities continue in this week’s column, which presents a new batch of postmarks for the holidays.

The Geiger Postal History Foundation of Gaylord, Mich., is sponsoring a postmark that includes two happy reindeer providing a little extra horsepower to a familiar-looking United States Postal Service mail delivery truck.

The truck has a few added elements, such as an inscription that reads “Letters to Santa,” plus a map of Michigan’s lower peninsula depicting the location of the 45th parallel, which runs just south of Gaylord.

The Dec. 3 postmark also includes the wording, “Halfway to the North Pole 45th Parallel Station.”

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, address your request to:

HALFWAY TO THE NORTH POLE 45th PARALLEL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Gaylord, MI 49735-9998, Dec. 3.

The following cancels are also available:

PAGEANT Station, 18 W. Central, Springfield, MN 56087-9998, Dec. 9. (Square postmark with flying dove, “Nativity Pageant 2016.”)

CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWNE Station, Postmaster, 500 S. Seventh St., Opelika, AL 36801-9998, Dec. 9. (Circular postmark showing Santa Claus.)

MIFFLINBURG Station, Postmaster, 10 N. Fourth St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844-9998, Dec. 9-10, 12. (Christmas symbols including church in Seiffen, Germany, Christmas nutcracker, Christmas candle pyramid; “Christkindl Market 2016,” “Germany’s Craft Capital.”)

HOLIDAY Station, Postmaster, 236 Coolidge Memorial Road, Plymouth, VT 05056-9998, Dec. 10. (Circular postmark with six large snowflakes.)

ALLAIRE VILLAGE Station, Postmaster, 66 Main St., Farmingdale, NJ 07727-9998, Dec. 11. (Village buildings, “Christmas at Allaire.”)

CORINNA BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 15 Exeter Road, Corinna, ME 04928-9998, Dec. 11. (Stewart Free Library belfry with clock, “Corinna, Maine Bicentennial 1816-2016.”)

STATE OF INDIANA 200th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 201 S. Sugar St., Brownstown, IN 47220-9998, Dec. 11. (County map of Indiana with Jackson County highlighted, star to indicate location of Brownstown, “The Bicentennial 1816-2016,” “Harvesting Our History and Cultivating The Future.”)

50th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 2635 Napa St., Vallejo, CA 94590-9998, Dec. 16. (Submarine silhouette, California grizzly bear in front of missile, two orbiting electrons.)

HAPPY HOLIDAYS Station, Postmaster, 208 Main St., Wing, ND 58494-9998, Dec. 19. (Santa Claus head in circular postmark with wavy lines.)

50th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 401 Market St., Camden, NJ 08103-9998, Dec. 20. (Submarine silhouette, “USS Guardfish SSN-612.”)

The following cancels were granted 30-day extensions:

COSTA MESA Station, Postmaster, 1590 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92628-9998, Nov. 11. (Saluting soldier silhouette, four stars, “Distinguished Medals of Honor.”)

INDIA ASSOCIATION OF ST. LOUIS Station, Attention: Retail, 1720 Market St., Room 2033, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, Nov. 20. (Gateway Arch, illuminated diya [candle], Om symbol within ornate rounded framework.)

CHRISTMAS IN ODESSA Station, Postmaster, 312 Main St., Odessa, DE 19730-9998, Dec. 3. (Nutcracker and mouse king within round frame decorated with holly and pine.)

CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Roscommon, MI 48653-9998, Dec. 3. (Light pole with garland decoration, “39th annual.”)

CHRISTMAS PARADE Station, 1601 Long Beach Blvd., Unit 1, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008-9998, Dec. 3. (Open clam shell filled with wrapped gifts, “A Shell of a Christmas,” “37th annual.”)

VICTORIAN STROLL Station, Postmaster, 400 Broadway, Troy, NY 12180-9998, Dec. 4. (Wreath forming O in Troy, “Thirty-fourth annual.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

