US Stamps
USPS corrects design miscues on 2017 Andrew Wyeth pane
The pane of 12 stamps honoring artist Andrew Wyeth on his birth centenary will be issued July 12, 2017, at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pa., according to the United States Postal Service.
In an early announcement for the pane, published in the Dec. 12 Linn’s, a Postal Service image showed one stamp repeated, resulting in another stamp not being pictured.
The revised image here shows the pane with 12 stamps featuring details of 12 different paintings by Wyeth, identified by Chadds Ford Live online as Wind from the Sea (1947), Big Room (1988), Christina’s World (1948), Alvaro and Christina (1968), Frostbitten (1962), Sailor’s Valentine (1985), Soaring (1942-50), North Light (1984), Spring Fed (1967), The Carry (2003), Young Bull (1960), and My Studio (1974).
