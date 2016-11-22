USPS corrects design miscues on 2017 Andrew Wyeth pane

Dec 9, 2016, 2 PM

The United States Postal Service provided this corrected image of the forthcoming Andrew Wyeth pane of 12 when it was discovered that one of the stamp designs had been duplicated and one had been omitted on preliminary artwork for the pane.

The pane of 12 stamps honoring artist Andrew Wyeth on his birth centenary will be issued July 12, 2017, at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pa., according to the United States Postal Service.

In an early announcement for the pane, published in the Dec. 12 Linn’s, a Postal Service image showed one stamp repeated, resulting in another stamp not being pictured.

The revised image here shows the pane with 12 stamps featuring details of 12 different paintings by Wyeth, identified by Chadds Ford Live online as Wind from the Sea (1947), Big Room (1988), Christina’s World (1948), Alvaro and Christina (1968), Frostbitten (1962), Sailor’s Valentine (1985), Soaring (1942-50), North Light (1984), Spring Fed (1967), The Carry (2003), Young Bull (1960), and My Studio (1974).

