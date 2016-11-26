World Stamps
Father Christmas stamps feature iconic Jersey landmarks
By Denise McCarty
Jersey Post features Father Christmas (better known as Santa Claus in the United States) on its Christmas stamps issued Nov. 21.
The new-issue announcement from Jersey Post describes the illustrations by Andrew Farley as depicting a jolly Father Christmas “in his traditional red suit, collecting and delivering parcels all over the Island.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The stamps show some of the island’s iconic landmarks. For example, the 43-penny low denomination of the set of eight stamps and a souvenir sheet features Corbiere Lighthouse. The design also includes two images of Father Christmas: one in the foreground, and a silhouette of him in his reindeer-pulled sleigh in the background.
One of the stamps, the 76p denomination, even shows Father Christmas stopping at Jersey Post headquarters to collect a sack of presents.
The other designs depict St. Ouen’s Manor, 48p; Royal Square, 55p; Trinity Church, 60p; Elizabeth Castle, 66p; Samares farmhouse, £1; and St. Thomas’ Church, £1.19.
The souvenir sheet, which contains a single £2.92 stamp, depicts him delivering toys inside a farmhouse.
For information, visit the Jersey Post website.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?