Father Christmas stamps feature iconic Jersey landmarks

The 76p Christmas stamp shows Father Christmas stopping at Jersey Post headquarters to collect a sack of presents.

Father Christmas, or Santa Claus, is seen guiding his sleigh and flying reindeer over Corbiere Lighthouse on this 43-penny Christmas stamp issued Nov. 21 by Jersey Post.

By Denise McCarty

Jersey Post features Father Christmas (better known as Santa Claus in the United States) on its Christmas stamps issued Nov. 21.

The new-issue announcement from Jersey Post describes the illustrations by Andrew Farley as depicting a jolly Father Christmas “in his traditional red suit, collecting and delivering parcels all over the Island.”

The stamps show some of the island’s iconic landmarks. For example, the 43-penny low denomination of the set of eight stamps and a souvenir sheet features Corbiere Lighthouse. The design also includes two images of Father Christmas: one in the foreground, and a silhouette of him in his reindeer-pulled sleigh in the background.

One of the stamps, the 76p denomination, even shows Father Christmas stopping at Jersey Post headquarters to collect a sack of presents.

The other designs depict St. Ouen’s Manor, 48p; Royal Square, 55p; Trinity Church, 60p; Elizabeth Castle, 66p; Samares farmhouse, £1; and St. Thomas’ Church, £1.19.

The souvenir sheet, which contains a single £2.92 stamp, depicts him delivering toys inside a farmhouse.

For information, visit the Jersey Post website.