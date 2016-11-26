World Stamps

Father Christmas stamps feature iconic Jersey landmarks

Dec 12, 2016, 9 AM

By Denise McCarty

Jersey Post features Father Christmas (better known as Santa Claus in the United States) on its Christmas stamps issued Nov. 21.

The new-issue announcement from Jersey Post describes the illustrations by Andrew Farley as depicting a jolly Father Christmas “in his traditional red suit, collecting and delivering parcels all over the Island.”

The stamps show some of the island’s iconic landmarks. For example, the 43-penny low denomination of the set of eight stamps and a souvenir sheet features Corbiere Lighthouse. The design also includes two images of Father Christmas: one in the foreground, and a silhouette of him in his reindeer-pulled sleigh in the background.

One of the stamps, the 76p denomination, even shows Father Christmas stopping at Jersey Post headquarters to collect a sack of presents.

The other designs depict St. Ouen’s Manor, 48p; Royal Square, 55p; Trinity Church, 60p; Elizabeth Castle, 66p; Samares farmhouse, £1; and St. Thomas’ Church, £1.19.

The souvenir sheet, which contains a single £2.92 stamp, depicts him delivering toys inside a farmhouse.

For information, visit the Jersey Post website.

