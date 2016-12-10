Santa seen sledding on Norway Christmas stamps

Dec 10, 2016, 9 AM

Norway issued a pair of Christmas stamps Nov. 11. On the stamp shown, Santa Claus is seen losing his hat while zipping along on a sled.

Talk-show host, cartoonist, and book illustrator Fredrik Skavlan designed Norway’s two Christmas stamps issued Nov. 11.

One design shows Santa Claus pulling a sled, and on the other he is enjoying a brisk ride on the sled.

The stamps are nondenominated, paying the basic domestic rate. To learn more, visit Norway’s Posten website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter