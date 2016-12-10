World Stamps
Santa seen sledding on Norway Christmas stamps
Talk-show host, cartoonist, and book illustrator Fredrik Skavlan designed Norway’s two Christmas stamps issued Nov. 11.
One design shows Santa Claus pulling a sled, and on the other he is enjoying a brisk ride on the sled.
The stamps are nondenominated, paying the basic domestic rate. To learn more, visit Norway’s Posten website.
