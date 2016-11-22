Two U.S. stamps in first week of 2017

Dec 8, 2016, 3 AM

On Jan. 7, the Love Skywriting forever stamp will be issued at the Chino Airport in Chino, Calif.

The first stamp of 2017 is the Year of the Rooster forever stamp, which will be issued Jan. 5 in Seattle, Wash.

By Michael Baadke

Two new United States stamps will be issued during the first week of January 2017, according to information released by the Postal Service Dec. 8.

The Year of the Rooster stamp will be issued during a Jan. 5 first-day ceremony in Seattle, Wash. The nondenominated (47¢) forever stamp is the 10th issue in the current Lunar New Year stamp series featuring illustrations by Kam Mak. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St.

The Love Skywriting forever stamp is being issued two days later, on Jan. 7, in Chino, Calif. The 10 a.m. first-day ceremony will take place at the Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport.