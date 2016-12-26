First U.S. stamp ceremonies of 2017 previewed, new Flag stamp announced: Week’s Most Read

Dec 30, 2016, 2 AM

The 2017 Flag forever stamp that will be issued Jan. 27 was the focus of one of this week's top posts on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The high-end stamps that feature a longtime U.S. general: Tip of the week: Gen. Winfield Scott served 53 of his almost 80 years in the United States Army. He held the rank of general longer than any other person in U.S. history.

4. Strange places the U.S. Christmas seal has been spotted: One of the strangest in John Hotchner's experience recently came to him from Christmas seal specialist dealer Denny Peoples.

3. What newly surfaced atomic bomb postal history teaches us: New information about the history and the postal history of the Manhattan Project and the atomic bomb has come to light.

2. Flag stamp to be issued Jan. 27 at Georgia show: The nondenominated (47¢) forever stamp will be issued in panes of 10 and 20, described by the Postal Service as booklets, and in coil format.

1. Monday Morning Brief | U.S. stamps in 2017: Associate editor Michael Baadke reports on the first two U.S. first-day ceremonies planned for 2017, and looks at the most recent stamp subjects revealed by the United States Postal Service.

