Auctions
A rather unusual item highlighted Stanley Gibbons auction in London
By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent
Stanley Gibbons held a sale of worldwide stamps and postal history on Nov. 24 in London. Bidding took place live, by mail and online.
Among the more unusual items was a printed invitation to the ceremonial opening of Egypt’s Port Fouad in 1926.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Port Fouad was built by King Fouad I, the father of Farouk, at the northern end of the Suez Canal to relieve congestion at Port Said, which lies opposite. A set of four stamps overprinted “Port Fouad” was issued to mark the occasion (Scott 121-124).
The ornate, French-language invitation, with the four stamps tied by Port Fouad postmarks dated Dec. 21, 1926, sold for about $7,250, including the firm’s 18 percent buyer’s premium.
King Fouad (now typically spelled Fuad) died in 1936. The port remains an important military facility and residential area to this day.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?