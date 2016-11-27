US Stamps
One stunning stamp discovery made and 40 new 2017 U.S. issues announced: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Popular forever stamps a headache for postal auditors: The reason: the U.S. Postal Service is not allowed to account for the revenues from stamp sales until the stamps are either used, lost, destroyed, or tucked into a stamp collection.
4. The stamp that features a U.S. president who might sound familiar: Tip of the Week: Believe it or not, President-elect Trump has some surprising similarities to one of his predecessors.
3. Why the recent FIP election is stirring up strong dissent among the APS and others: The unexpected shutout of the United States and Great Britain from philately’s worldwide organizing body has caused rancor in top philatelic circles.
2. Forty additional U.S. stamps announced for 2017: The United States Postal Service has announced a new round of subjects that will be featured on U.S. stamps in the coming year.
1. Stunning discovery of U.S. Columbian stamp pane reported in Germany: The sheet, although separated into two parts, is the only known complete pane of 100 of the $2 stamp (Scott 242) from the first United States commemorative series, issued in 1893.
