US Stamps
A philatelic puzzle: who remembers S-D Day?
By John M. Hotchner
A label affixed to the postcard shown nearby reads “Remember S-D Day December 1.”
Nothing on the card indicates what S-D Day is.
It was sent from Melbourne, Fla., to Owega, N.Y., franked with a 2¢ Jefferson stamp. It is postmarked Nov. 15, 1955.
The picture side shows Old Charlotte Street in St. Augustine, Fla. An inscription on this side reads, “The Oldest City in the United States.”
It would be interesting to track down just what the S-D Day label refers to. If a Linn’s reader can help with this puzzle, please contact me, John Hotchner, at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
