Australian ‘emergency’ stamps hot on eBay, well-known artist's stamp designs profiled: Week's Most Read

Feb 6, 2016, 2 AM

5. Howard Koslow, prolific artist of U.S. Lighthouse series, dead at 91: Of all the stamps he created, Mr. Koslow acknowledged that the Lighthouse stamps were the ones most people remembered — and liked.

4. Expertizing something that doesn’t exist: It isn’t often John Hotchner gets a belly laugh out of a letter from a reader, let alone one on the subject of expertizing. But John Burns from Stevensville, Mich., recently inspired one.

3. Eastern Auctions sale covers the world Feb. 19-20: On sale will be classic used British Commonwealth, British North America and Canada stamps and postal history (including Western Canadian postal history), and specialized Australia, with key values of the Kangaroo issue featuring rare varieties.

2. Alphonse Mucha: art nouveau stamp designer extraordinaire: Alphonse Mucha is perhaps the best-known painter and illustrator of magazines and advertisements of the art nouveau movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Less well-known is Alphonse Mucha’s work as a stamp designer.

1. Australia 2016 ‘emergency’ set sells for more than $1,000 on eBay: After domestic letter rates increased substantially last month and caused a stamp shortage, one Australian state printed its own stamps. These “emergency” stamps are now a hot item on eBay.

