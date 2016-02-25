Auctions
World Stamp Show-NY 2016 Booth Holder Profile: Dutch Country Auctions
Editor's note: The following is a sponsored article brought to you by Dutch Country Auctions.
As the official publication of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, Linn's Stamp News is putting together a series of posts profiling some of the stamp dealers who will be on hand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center—located on 11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets in Manhattan—from May 28 to June 4.
Let's learn a little bit about Dutch Country Auctions, a Delaware-based business that offers a wide variety of stamps, covers and other items, and prides itself on its team of dedicated employees.
Dealer: Dutch Country Auctions
World Stamp Show Booth: No. 871
Address: 4115 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Phone Number: 302-478-8740
Email Address: auctions@dutchcountryauctions.com
Website: www.dutchcountryauctions.com
Owner: Russell Eggert
Company’s roots: The company was started in 1979 by former owner Keith Marsh as the Stamp Center. Marsh purchased Dutch Country Auctions in 1983. Eggert purchased the company from Marsh in March 2011.
Eggert’s roots: “I started collecting as a young boy,” Eggert said. "I have always enjoyed dreaming about far off places pictured on stamps and of owning a stamp store; both dreams have come true!”
Any specialties?: Eggert said Dutch Country Auctions sells both U.S. and worldwide stamps, as well as covers, postcards, coins, currency, historical and classic sports memorabilia, and Americana.
Dutch Country's biggest accomplishments:
“One of my best strengths is developing a team,” Eggert said. “To locate, obtain and process approximately 10,000 auction lots per year requires a group of dedicated, purposeful and honest workers.”
He believes he has the best.
“I purchased Dutch Country Auctions and enjoy serving the thousands of people we work with through consignments and purchases,” Eggert said. “We are not perfect, but we strive to serve the collecting community with honesty, integrity and kindness.”
Are you a World Stamp Show-NY 2016 dealer who would like to be featured? Email associate publisher Stephanie Campana.
