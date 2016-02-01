World Stamps
East Midlands members entertain at the Royal
The following is a press release from the The Royal Philatelic Society London:
Fifteen members of The Royal Philatelic Society London, all living in the East Midlands, presented the displays shown to members during the afternoon of 28 January. As always, when several collectors come together to provide the displays, there was a rich mixture of material on show.
The inspiration behind the afternoon, and the person who undertook most of the planning, was John Pearce, who sadly died in September last year, being denied the chance to see the outcome of all his hard work.
Birthe King, giving the vote of thanks, thanked all those who had displayed for the entertainment they have provided. Born in Denmark, she added that she had, not unnaturally, particularly enjoyed the display of the Rail Stamps of Funen and Langeland in Denmark, presented by Lillian Swift.
Those wishing to visit The Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact in advance the Administrative Office on 020 7486 1044.
