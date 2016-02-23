Item numbers assigned for 2016 Flag stamps in booklet, panes, and coils

Feb 23, 2016, 2 AM

The Ashton Potter printing of the 2016 Flag in a double-sided pane of 20 includes a plate number beginning with the letter P printed on the peel strip.

The Banknote Corp. version of the 2016 Flag in a double-sided pane of 20 is printed with a plate number beginning with the letter S on the peel strip.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has created individual item numbers for ordering each of the five varieties of the Flag forever stamp issued Jan. 29.

The stamp is offered in two different coils of 100 stamps, two different double-sided panes (foldable booklets) of 20 stamps, and one booklet of 10 stamps in a single pane.

Stamp printers Ashton Potter and Banknote Corp. of America each printed one of the coils and one of the double-sided panes of 20.

Banknote also printed the booklet of 10. Banknote printed its varieties in association with printing contractor Sennett Security Products.

The item numbers can be used to order products from the USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services division in Kansas City, Mo.

The Banknote Corp. booklet of 10 is item 679104.

The Banknote Corp. pane of 20 is item 680502.

The Banknote Corp. coil of 100 is item 787302.

The Ashton Potter pane of 20 is item 680504.

The Ashton Potter coil of 100 is item 787304.

The coil stamps are only available from Stamp Fulfillment Services in full rolls of 100; no smaller ordering quantity is offered.

Collectors can distinguish the full double-sided panes of 20 by the plate number printed on the vertical peel strip between the two groups of four stamps on the label side of the pane.

The Ashton Potter product has a plate number beginning with the letter P. The Banknote Corp. product has a plate number beginning with the letter S.

The same coding holds true for the plate number single stamp on the coil rolls.

These new item numbers are included in Linn’s 2016 U.S. Stamp Program, which appears in this issue on page 33.

Additional information about the 2016 Flag stamps was published in the Feb. 22 Linn’s.