Linn’s new digital edition is vastly improved

Feb 11, 2016, 3 AM

An improved Linn’s Stamp News digital edition debuted in early February. The arrow on the right is for page navigation.

By Donna Houseman

On Feb. 2, Linn’s introduced its new, much improved digital edition.

We already are receiving favorable comments from our subscribers.

The digital version of Linn’s is powered by Olive Software Inc.

The new digital Linn’s presents a much cleaner interface that is easy to use, along with user-friendly navigation features.

To navigate through an issue of Linn’s on your desktop computer, once you are in the digital edition, use the arrow on the right of the page to easily flip through the pages.

A Pages tab appears at the bottom of each page. Click on the tab, and you can quickly navigate to a page to find the article or column you want to read.

The search engine also has been improved to provide faster, more accurate search results.

Preview mode is a nifty tool. Any text can be enlarged within the preview mode. You also can share stories on Facebook and Twitter through preview mode.

You can download, print, and share stories by using the icons at top right of each page in the digital edition.

If you prefer to read the digital edition of Linn’s from your smartphone, tablet, or other mobile device, we have made it more convenient to do so. The new digital edition uses swipe technology that mobile device users have come to know and love.

One of the most popular features of this newly designed digital edition is the ever-growing archive of Linn’s back issues now available.

Subscribers to the digital edition now have free access to archived issues of Linn’s weekly and Linn’s monthly dating back through 2014. We will add more issues to the archive in the coming months.

It might seem a small point, but subscribers no longer need to bookmark separate links for desktop and mobile access. One link provides access for both platforms.

Additional improvements that will add value to the digital edition of Linn’s are in the planning stages. If you have resisted the digital world when it comes to magazines and other publications, we encourage you to give the new digital Linn’s a try.

Yes, there is something to be said for holding a print publication in your hands as you sit in your recliner and enjoy the latest stamp news. Equally, there is something to be gained from the convenience of the digital world.

We at Linn’s are excited about the new opportunities the digital world has opened for us and for this great hobby. Stay tuned for more improvements coming from Linn’s.