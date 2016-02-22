Obama's USPS budget DOA, Nixon shows up on postmark: Week's Most Read

Feb 22, 2016, 6 AM

The top story of the week on Linns.com concerned President Barack Obama's fiscal 2017 federal budget, which addresses the United States Postal Service's continuing financial challenges.

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Lion dance at Year of the Monkey first-day ceremony in Queens, N.Y.: This is one of the rare occasions where the New York metropolitan area was chosen to host a first-day ceremony for a Lunar New Year stamp.

4. Moon global forever stamp to be issued Feb. 22 in panes of 10: Although the news was revealed just 10 days before the announced issue date, there has been no official confirmation about whether or not there will be a first-day ceremony.

3. Linn’s new digital edition is vastly improved: On Feb. 2, Linn’s introduced its new, much improved digital edition. We already are receiving favorable comments from our subscribers.

2. Postmark show Richard Nixon, $1 coin: The Richard Nixon postmark is being offered almost one month after the release of the Richard Nixon $1 coin, which was issued by the U.S. Mint on Feb. 3.

1. Obama 2017 budget for USPS likely DOA: Leaders of two major mailing groups — the Association for Postal Commerce and the Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers — told Linn’s that they believe it is unlikely that Congress will endorse the president’s postal plan.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram