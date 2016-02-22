Postal Updates
Obama's USPS budget DOA, Nixon shows up on postmark: Week's Most Read
By Joe O'Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Lion dance at Year of the Monkey first-day ceremony in Queens, N.Y.: This is one of the rare occasions where the New York metropolitan area was chosen to host a first-day ceremony for a Lunar New Year stamp.
4. Moon global forever stamp to be issued Feb. 22 in panes of 10: Although the news was revealed just 10 days before the announced issue date, there has been no official confirmation about whether or not there will be a first-day ceremony.
3. Linn’s new digital edition is vastly improved: On Feb. 2, Linn’s introduced its new, much improved digital edition. We already are receiving favorable comments from our subscribers.
2. Postmark show Richard Nixon, $1 coin: The Richard Nixon postmark is being offered almost one month after the release of the Richard Nixon $1 coin, which was issued by the U.S. Mint on Feb. 3.
1. Obama 2017 budget for USPS likely DOA: Leaders of two major mailing groups — the Association for Postal Commerce and the Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers — told Linn’s that they believe it is unlikely that Congress will endorse the president’s postal plan.
