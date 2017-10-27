Monday Morning Brief | Indiana on stamps

Oct 27, 2017, 12 PM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News editorial director Donna Houseman discusses the upcoming stamp marking the 200th anniversary of Indiana’s statehood and previous stamps with Indiana connections. .

Full Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for February 29.

The United States Postal Service announced last week that it will issue a forever stamp June 7 to commemorate Indiana’s 200th anniversary of statehood. Living in Sidney, Ohio, we have a close association with our neighboring state to the west. The Indiana border is just a short drive from Sidney.

The stamp will be issued during a ceremony at the Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis. The stamp design shows a photograph by Michael Matti picturing a northern Indiana cornfield at sunset. Indiana is situated in the Midwest, and the state’s economy is highly dependent on agriculture and industry.

The Indiana Bicentennial stamp is just the latest of many United States stamps to honor the Hoosier state and its citizens. In 1950 the U.S. Post Office Department issued a 3¢ stamp honoring the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Indiana Territory. The stamp shows territory governor William Henry Harrison and the first Indiana Capitol, located in Vincennes. The 150th anniversary of Indiana statehood was celebrated with a 5¢ stamp issued in 1966.

The Indiana state flag is shown on a 13¢ stamp issued in 1976 as part of the American Bicentennial issue and a 42¢ Flags of Our Nation stamp issued in 2008.

Many notable Hoosiers have been honored on stamps: James Dean, Wilbur Wright (brother Orville was born in Dayton, Ohio, where they both died), James Whitcomb Riley and Hoagy Carmichael, to name just a few.

Robert Indiana, an Indiana native born in New Castle, designed the 8¢ Love stamp issued in 1973.

And the state of Indiana is not only known for its agriculture and industry, but equally important, at least among auto enthusiasts, is its long association with auto racing and the Indianapolis 500-mile race which takes place each year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indy 500, which was honored on a forever stamp in 2011, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Will the USPS issue commemorate the centennial with another stamp this year?

For the most up-to-date stamp news, visit Linns.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For Linn’s Stamp News and Scott Publishing, I’m Donna Houseman. Enjoy your week in stamps.