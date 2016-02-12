US Stamps
Moon global forever stamp to be issued Feb. 22 in panes of 10
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service revealed on Feb. 12 that it will issue a nondenominated ($1.20) Moon global forever stamp Feb. 22. The stamp is formatted in self-adhesive panes of 10.
Although the news was revealed just 10 days before the announced issue date, there has been no official confirmation about whether or not there will be a first-day ceremony.
The stamp is the fifth in a series of round global forever stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service.
The first, picturing Earth, was issued Jan. 28, 2013 (Scott 4740). Later stamps showed a Christmas wreath in 2013 (4814), Earth with sea surface temperatures highlighted in 2014 (4893), and a wreath of silver bells in 2014 (4936).
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?