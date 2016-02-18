US Stamps
Sarah Vaughan first-day ceremony ticket information
By Michael Baadke
Admission to the Sarah Vaughan forever stamp first-day ceremony is free and open to the public, but you have to reserve a ticket to attend.
The stamp honoring singer Sarah Vaughan (1924-90) is the seventh issue in the Music Icons commemorative series.
The event is taking place at 11 a.m. on March 29 at the Sarah Vaughan Concert Hall at Newark Symphony Hall, 1020 Broad St., Newark, N.J.
Ceremony tickets are free and can be obtained in person from the Newark Symphony Hall box office at 1030 Broad St. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets also can be reserved by telephoning 973-643-8014.
