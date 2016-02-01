US Stamps
Seeded program distributed at first-day ceremony
By Michael Baadke
The first-day ceremony for the 10 United States Botanical Art forever stamps was held at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 during the American Philatelic Society’s Ameristamp Expo 2016 in Atlanta, Ga. Participating in the event were representatives of the American Topical Association, the APS, the U.S. Postal Service and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Everyone who attended the event received two first-day ceremony programs: one printed on regular white paper, and another printed on a special biodegradable paper embedded with wildflower seeds that can be planted.
Officials at the ceremony said that the seed-embedded program would not be made available outside of the Jan. 29-31 Ameristamp Expo show, where it was also handed out to customers making purchases at the USPS counter.
