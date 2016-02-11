USPS posted $1.3 billion first-quarter profit, 10¢ stamp only available for $50: Week's Most Read

Feb 11, 2016, 10 AM

The top story on Linns.com this week was the United States Postal Service's reported $1.3 billion profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2016, which ended Dec. 31, 2015.

5. Spectacular ‘Missing Virgin’ error sells for $170,000: Topping off the highlights in David Feldman’s Dec. 11, 2015, auction in Geneva was a spectacular and seldom-seen error from among the early issues of the British Virgin Islands.

4. Tip of the week: United States 1893 $3 Columbian stamp: For many collectors, the high-value classic stamps of the 19th century might seem forever beyond their reach. However, unused stamps in no-gum condition or stamps that have been regummed and are valued as having no gum can be a real bargain.

3. End to emergency rate increase could drop first-class stamp to 47¢: On Feb. 5, the Postal Service made public how it would cut stamp prices if Congress and the courts continue to reject its plea to retain all of the emergency rate increases that were approved in December 2013.

2. How to spend $50 for a 10¢ stamp, courtesy of the USPS: Collectors of coil stamps and plate-number coils will get sticker shock when they order the 2016 10¢ Red Pears definitive coil stamp.

1. U.S. Postal Service reports $1.3 billion profit in first quarter: Postal Service officials cautioned at a press briefing Feb. 9 that the good results were “not a bellwether” for the full year, in the words of Joseph Corbett, chief financial officer for the USPS.

