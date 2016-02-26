USPS under fire over controversial product, Upright Jenny pane sells at auction: Week's Most Read

Feb 26, 2016, 4 AM

The focus of this week's most read story on Linns.com was the U.S. Postal Service's controversial handling of sales of imperforate (no-die-cut) press sheets.

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. A philatelic puzzle: who remembers S-D Day?: A label affixed to the postcard shown that got the interest of columnist John Hotchner reads “Remember S-D Day December 1.” Anyone know what it means?

4. Cost of first-class letter to drop to 47¢ effective April 10: The rare decrease announced Feb. 25, which results from the expiration of a temporary rate increase ordered in late 2013, had been widely anticipated.

3. Using search engines and other sites to find stamp-hobby information: StampSearch.info provides a customized Google search for stamp-related pages and images.

2. Upright Jenny Invert pane of six sells for $59,205 in Maine auction: The seller who found the pane is not a collector, but buys postage stamps regularly to mail customers the books they’ve purchased online from his Re-Books shop in Waterville, Maine.

1. Postal Service sales of imperforate uncut press sheets come under fire: Press sheets of imperforate self-adhesive stamps were hot sellers from the moment the first sheets went on sale in July 2012. But barely four years later, sales of the sheets have become mired in controversy.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram