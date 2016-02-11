How to win a free two-night stay at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: Linn’s Buzz

Feb 11, 2016, 5 AM

Attendees of the Feb. 12-14 ASDA Winter Postage Stamp Show will be entered to win a two-night stay in New York City this spring during World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

By Joe O'Donnell

Here’s a quick look at what's happening in the world of stamp-collecting.

1. New York by way of Florida

The American Stamp Dealers Association is giving away a two-night stay in New York City during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at its show this weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

The ASDA Winter Postage Stamp Show runs Feb. 12-14 at the War Memorial Auditorium at 800 NE Eighth St. in Ft. Lauderdale. Admission is free.

An international philatelic exhibition is held in the United States every 10 years. World Stamp Show-NY 2016 takes place May 28-June 4, 2016.

For more information on this weekend’s show and the WSS-NY 2016 giveaway, visit the ASDA's website.

2. Stamps promote LGBT awareness

Six new stamps from the United Nations Postal Administration promote a public education campaign to raise awareness for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender equality.

These “Free & Equal” stamps were issued Feb. 5.

3. Digital edition improvements

Earlier this month, Linn’s Stamp News launched a new and improved digital edition of the magazine, complete with a cleaner interface and user-friendly navigation features.

Read more about how we’ve improved our digital edition.

