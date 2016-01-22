Are you planning to attend WSS-NY 2016? Share your show experiences with Linn’s

Jan 22, 2016, 9 AM

Visitors to World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City are encouraged to share their experiences at the show through Linn’s three daily show newspapers and social media.

By Donna Houseman

As mentioned previously in this column, Linn’s is participating in the upcoming international stamp show by publishing the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 Preview, and as the official daily publisher, we also will publish daily newspapers on three days of the show.

The once-in-a-decade international stamp show will take place May 28-June 4 in New York City at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St. (at 12th Avenue).

The daily newspapers will be published Monday, May 30; Tuesday, May 31; and Thursday, June 2.

We invite readers to be our eyes and ears at the show. Our editors will be on the show floor throughout the eight-day event, but we can’t be everywhere at once.

How can you help us stay on top of the news and events at the show?

If you are at the show and see something that might be of interest to Linn’s readers, stop by our booth and leave a message for one of our editors.

You can find us at booth 951, or send an email to us. We will announce a special email address prior to the show.

Snap photos during the show and share what you consider to be the highlights of the show. We will update Linns.com and our social media sites (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) throughout the show. If we find your photos to be of general interest, we might use them on our social media sites.

Share your thoughts and experiences by commenting on Facebook and Twitter. Tell us about what you saw or what you bought at the show.

We want to stay connected with our readers during the show, and we want visitors to the show to stay connected with us. It is so easy today with social media at our fingertips.

WSS-NY 2016 promises to be a new and exciting experience for all because social media will play a more significant role for this show than for any previous international show.

When the previous U.S. international show, Washington 2006 World Philatelic Exhibition, took place, Twitter was in its infancy, and Facebook was tackling the “terrible twos.”

Collectors who are unable to attend WSS-NY 2016 will be able to participate vicariously through the wonders of the Internet and with the help of show-goers.

You can play a significant role in sharing the highlights of this international show, recording history that will be passed along to generations to come.

Join in the fun and share the adventure of attending a world-class stamp show.