Linns.com introduces new web page dedicated to World Stamp Show-NY 2016

Jan 15, 2016, 4 AM

Linns.com offers a web page dedicated to World Stamp Show-NY 2016, the eight-day international stamp show that will take place May 28-June 4 in New York City.

Linn’s introduced a dedicated web page in mid-January for World Stamp Show-NY 2016 on www.linns.com.

The page focuses on the international show that will take place May 28-June 4 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., in New York City. From now and throughout the show, this dedicated web page will encompass all the information you need to plan for and attend WSS-NY 2016.

Will your favorite stamp dealer attend the show? Check the bourse list on our site, and contact the dealer directly to let him know what you need and when you will be at the show.

If you’ve never been to an international show, and you are feeling overwhelmed about all there is to see and do, we can help you narrow your choices. Start by clicking on the Overview heading on the page. The link will take you to the story “Stamps galore, exhibits, seminars, more await at World Stamp Show-NY 2016” by Linn’s managing editor Charles Snee.

Snee provides interesting key numbers for the show: 4,000 competitive exhibits, 500 frames housing noncompetitive exhibits and, the best number of all, 0. Admission to the show is free.

Snee’s overview shares advice from show vice president Steven B. Rod on how he would prioritize his time if he had just one day to attend WSS-NY 2016.

Also on Linn’s WSS-NY 2016 page you will find general show information, including where to stay, what to see and do while in New York City and the show auction schedule.

Visit the page often to find the latest information and news about the show. Show-related features and news stories will be added to Linns.com weekly.

The page will serve as a quick reference site and will provide lengthier features for those in search of greater detail on how to maximize their time at the show.

The Linn’s and Scott catalog teams will be active participants at the show. We will publish Linn’s World Stamp Show-NY 2016 Preview in early spring, and as the official daily newspaper publisher, we will publish three daily newspapers (May 30, May 31 and June 2) at the show, providing up-to-date coverage.

As always, Linn’s is committed to being the hobby’s leading news source.

Follow us on Linns.com and on our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for complete coverage of WSS-NY 2016.