Oct 27, 2017, 4 PM

By Colin Sallee

1. Mid-Missouri Collector’s show set for March 19-20

Missouri collectors and enthusiasts, save the date.

In a press release from In God We Trust LLC, the 2-day event locked down the two days in March – Friday and Saturday.

The event will bring plenty of options from a wide array of American hobbies.

Coins, currency, stamps, sports cards, memorabilia, postcards will all be represented at the exhibition.

“I am delighted to bring our event back to the Lake of Ozarks in early spring of 2016,” stated Dave Sorrick, the promoter of the event. “The Mid-Missouri Collectors Show is a family friendly hobby event where collectors can add to their collections, sell unwanted items and browse the many small collectibles present at the show,” Sorrick added.

The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. and will be held at ELKS Lodge, 5161 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, MO.

2. 20-centimo stamp an affordable classic

The Costa Rican 1910 Portrait issue is very attractive for such an old, color-lacking stamp.

“It was printed by the American Bank Note Co., as part of a set of eight stamps issued in 1910 (Scott 69-76), even though the stamps themselves say 1909 in the right-hand ribbon beneath the bust.”

Have a look at the 20c stamp

3. Canada’s permanent Queen stamp

“Canada Post issued six definitive stamps Jan. 11: one featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, and five showing UNESCO sites in Canada.”

There’s been plenty of other permanent changes to this set.

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News

5. Hot topics

Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com: