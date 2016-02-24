US Stamps
Online voting open for 2015 U.S. stamp popularity poll
Online voting is available for Linn's 2015 U.S. stamp popularity poll.
George Amick reports in his story announcing the opening of the 2015 poll: "In 2015, the United States Postal Service issued 100 face-different stamps and postal stationery items. It was the smallest annual total since the 60 produced by the USPS in 1990.
"However, the year’s count rises to 162 when it includes imperforates — stamps without die cuts — from uncut press sheets of conventionally issued stamps, which the USPS offers for sale on a limited basis at face value."
Online voting in the 2015 poll closes March 4, 2016. Completed paper ballots must be postmarked by March 4, 2016, and mailed to Linn’s Stamp Poll, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. Future issues of Linn’s also will carry the U.S. stamp poll ballot. Photocopied ballots are accepted.
