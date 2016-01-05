Jan 5, 2016, 10 AM

The United Kingdom's Royal Mail turns 500 years old in 2016, and the BBC recently shared a few fun facts in honor of the milestone.

By Colin Sallee and Joe O'Donnell

Royal Mail turns 500 years old in 2016, and BBC Newsround provided five interesting facts you might not know about the United Kingdom postal service.

Significant events include the figures who are behind the founding of Royal Mail, its first stamp (you just might know that one), and when the first Christmas card went on sale.

2. $71,875 for a CIA Invert block

A big price was realized at a New York stamp auction last year for a block of four of the 1979 color invert error of the $1 Rush Lamp and Candle Holder stamp from the Americana definitive series (Scott 1610c).

“The stamp is known as the CIA Invert because the original, nearly complete pane of 95 was discovered in 1985 in office postage by a group of employees at the Central Intelligence Agency, who pooled their money and replaced the inverts with regular $1 stamps, keeping one error apiece and selling the rest to an auction firm.”

3. The USPS 2016 Stamp lineup

“The United States Postal Service is going into space in 2016, with four new forever stamps commemorating Star Trek on its 50th anniversary, and another set celebrating the planets of our solar system and the recent New Horizons flyby of Pluto.”

