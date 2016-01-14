World Stamps
Two of 2016's biggest stamp shows, previewed: Week's Most Read
By Joe O'Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. What do you know about E. Tudor Gross and the 'Nude Eel' stamp?: E. Tudor Gross had joined the American Philatelic Society in 1915, and had served as president of the Rhode Island Philatelic Society in 1921-22.
4. Australia Post boosts domestic rate: Before the rate change, the basic domestic postage rate was 70¢. The new rate of $1 is not only 30¢ more, it also represents potentially slower mail delivery.
3. Monkey King on Lunar New Year stamps: On Jan. 6, Canada Post unveiled two striking stamp designs to celebrate the Year of the Monkey, which begins Feb. 8.
2. Stamps galore, exhibits, seminars, more await at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: For stamp collectors in the United States and around the world, the equivalent of summiting Mt. Everest will be attending World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City.
1. Monday Morning Brief | Ameristamp Expo: Linn’s Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke takes a sneak peek at the Ameristamp Expo stamp show to take place Jan. 29-31 in Atlanta, Ga.
