Two of 2016's biggest stamp shows, previewed: Week's Most Read

Jan 14, 2016, 4 AM

A pair of Linn's Stamp News show previews, including an extensive look at World Stamp Show-NY 2016, were among the week's top stories on Linns.com.

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. What do you know about E. Tudor Gross and the 'Nude Eel' stamp?: E. Tudor Gross had joined the American Philatelic Society in 1915, and had served as president of the Rhode Island Philatelic Society in 1921-22.

4. Australia Post boosts domestic rate: Before the rate change, the basic domestic postage rate was 70¢. The new rate of $1 is not only 30¢ more, it also represents potentially slower mail delivery.

3. Monkey King on Lunar New Year stamps: On Jan. 6, Canada Post unveiled two striking stamp designs to celebrate the Year of the Monkey, which begins Feb. 8.

2. Stamps galore, exhibits, seminars, more await at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: For stamp collectors in the United States and around the world, the equivalent of summiting Mt. Everest will be attending World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City.

1. Monday Morning Brief | Ameristamp Expo: Linn’s Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke takes a sneak peek at the Ameristamp Expo stamp show to take place Jan. 29-31 in Atlanta, Ga.

