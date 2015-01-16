US Stamps
The American Philatelic Society gets mentioned on TNT’s ‘Rizzoli & Isles’: Linn’s Buzz
By Colin Sallee
1. American Philatelic Society knows drama (sort of)
The APS enjoyed some mainstream recognition recently, as the popular TV crime drama Rizzoli and Isles mentioned the stamp collector organization in a recent episode.
The episode, titled "Post Mortem," is based around a mailman's murder and an outspoken postal inspector. It can be watched here with any standard cable login info. The APS reference happens during a conversation at the 18-minute mark.
Rizzoli and Isles is a drama on TNT that premiered in July 2010. It chronicles a Boston detective and medical examiner as they deal with crime, typically murders, in the area.
2. The All-Star postmark
San Diego hosted Major League Baseball's mid-summer classic on July 12, and of course, there's a postmark to commemorate the event.
The San Diego postmark has also been given a 30-day extension. Request yours from All-Star Station 2016, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9996.
Plenty of other postmarks have recently been extended, as well. See which ones you can still get your hands on.
3. The postal network
Technology has opened many doors in many pursuits. The stamp hobby is certainly one of them.
Collectors have shifted much of their stamp buying and research online, and social media interaction has been a big part of it.
William F. Sharpe discusses which social networks collectors should follow to best stay on top of the stamp hobby.
5. What's new on Linns.com?
When American history and culture are featured on world stamps: U.S. Stamp Notes
Rare vending coil highlights Harmer-Schau’s APS Stampshow auction
