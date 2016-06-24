Three different postmarks honor Civil War general’s 200th birthday: Postmark Pursuit

Jul 26, 2016, 4 AM

A July 30 postmark from Troy, N.Y., is one of three July postmarks commemorating Maj. Gen. George H. Thomas on his birth bicentennial.

By Michael Baadke

Cities in New York, Virginia and Georgia are offering pictorial postmarks to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Union Army Maj. Gen. George H. Thomas.

The Civil War leader was born July 31, 1816, in Newsoms, Va., one of the three locations that will be using a postmark in his honor.

Thomas is remembered for his methodical but successful leadership and his decisive victory in the 1864 Battle of Nashville.

The July 30 postmark from Troy, N.Y., depicts the general on his horse, a silhouette that pays tribute to the bronze statue of him at Thomas Circle in Washington, D.C. The two July 31 postmarks show similar portraits of Thomas in uniform, holding his hat.

To obtain these postmarks, address your requests to:

MAJOR GENERAL GEORGE H. THOMAS BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 400 Broadway, Troy, NY 12180-9998, July 30.

GEORGE H. THOMAS Station, Postmaster, 29174 S. Main St., Newsoms, VA 23874-9998, July 31.

GEORGE H. THOMAS Station, Postmaster, 207 W. 10th St., Chickamauga, GA 30707-9998, July 31.

The following cancels are also available:

BANANA SPLIT Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Latrobe, PA 15650-9998, July 21. (Banana split dessert).

MOSCOW BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 301 Main St., Bingham ME 04920-9998, July 22. (Shield depicting Wyman Dam, “Best Little Town By a Dam Site.”)

NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR Station, Postmaster, 1 Government St., Philadelphia, MS 39350-9998, July 22-29. (Four buildings, harness racing horse.)

DODRANSBICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 330 S. Whittle Ave., Olney, IL 62450-9998, July 23. (“Olney & Richland Co. IL.”; outline of Richland County with squirrel, “175th Anniversary.”)

GEORGETOWN 300TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 765 Five Islands Road, Georgetown, ME 04548-9998, July 23. (Cabin, anchor, ship’s wheel, “Georgetown, 1716-Tricentennial-2016, Maine.”)

GREATER RENO STAMP AND COVER SHOW Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, July 23. (Bighorn sheep, “Preserve Natural and Cultural Resources.”)

INDUCTION DAY Station, Postmaster, 40 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326-9998, July 24. (Shield with stripes, stars, baseball, “National Baseball Hall of Fame.”)

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 1183, Hartville, OH 44632-9998, July 27. (Round shield with Ohio state flag, large L, “Bicentennial, Lake Township, Greentown, Hartville, Uniontown, 1816-2016.”)

195 ANIVERSARIO INDEPENDENCIA DEL PERU Station, 585 Avenue FD Roosevelt, Suite 103, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, July 28. (Nazca bird geoglyph known as the Condor, “El condor: Lineas de Nazca.”)

CENTRO UNIDO Station, c/o Puerto Rico Stamps Office, 585 Avenue FD Roosevelt, Suite 223, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, July 29. (Three wavy lines, “125 aniversario.”)

GUILFORD, MAINE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Guilford, ME 04443-9998, July 30. (Fireworks, large “Town of Guilford,” “200,” banner with “1816-Bicentennial-2016.”)

STATION #1, Postmaster, 845 Main St., Niverville, NY 12130-9998, July 30. (Fire rescue shield depicting firefighter with fire hydrant as head, firehose as tail, holding axe, “Fire, Niverville, Rescue, 45, 1916-2016, Celebrating 100 years of service.”)

TOWN OF WELD BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 21 Mill St., Weld, ME 04285-9998, July 30. (Tree shape and “Weld 1816-2016” within oval, “Town of Weld.”)

NORTHWOODS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Rose City, MI 48654-9998, July 30. (Patch showing hikers, tent, globe, arrow, “Michigan International Camporee.”)

STRAIT STAMP SHOW Station, Postmaster, 240 S. Sunnyside Ave., Sequim, WA 98382-9998, July 30. (Large bird in flight, curving lines with arrow points.)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions:

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 22 E. Elmwood, Leonard, MI 48367-9998, July 16. (Strawberry, “2016 Addison Township Firefighters Strawberry Festival.”)

JAMIE ESCALANTE Station, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 307, Los Angeles, CA 90052-4200, July 16. (Infinity symbol within three straight lines.)

NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY Station, Retail Office, 1720 Market, Room 2033, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, July 17. (Soda jerk with soda, silhouettes of couple and soda.)

60th FAMILY FUN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Bitely, MI 49309-9998, July 17. (Cheerleader’s megaphone, “Cheers 60 Years.”)

CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Wasilla, AK 99687-9998, July 17. (“Knik Museum Induction of Lavon Barve to the Mushers Hall of Fame,” house.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

