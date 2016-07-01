H.R. Harmer sells first piece of mail from the first German expedition to Antarctica

Jul 1, 2016, 1 PM

H.R. Harmer’s sale on June 3 at WSS-NY 2016 included a 1901 postcard that is the first piece of mail from the Gauss Expedition, the first German expedition to Antarctica. It sold for $20,400.

Harmer’s offered a 1900 postcard mailed from Kiautschou (now Jiaozhou, China) to Stuttgart franked with a rare error of the 5-pfennig-on-10pf provisional overprint. It brought $57,000.

By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent

Yes, the whole world came to World Stamp Show–NY 2016, or so it seemed.

Besides visitors, exhibitors, dealers, postal administrations and philatelic dignitaries from literally dozens of countries, there were auctions by international firms including Christoph Gaertner of Germany and the Global Philatelic Network consortium that includes H.R. Harmer (Tustin, Calif.), Corinphila (Switzerland and the Netherlands), Heinrich Koehler (Germany) and John Bull (Hong Kong).

In addition, American auction firms such as Schuyler Rumsey and Daniel F. Kelleher boasted international offerings, in the latter case the Alfred J. Capurro collection of worldwide mint stamps.

All told, visitors were treated to an unprecedented six days’ worth of philatelic auctions at the show. Linn’s Stamp News is breaking down a slew of them.

One of the less well-remembered Antarctic voyages from the heroic age of polar exploration, prior to the 1920s, was Germany’s Gauss Expedition, which took place in 1901. The expedition’s ship was named after mathematician and physicist Carl Friedrich Gauss.

H.R. Harmer’s sale, on June 3, included a piece of postal history from this voyage. With a cancel reading “Deutsche Südpol Exped./Kerguelen Insel/Royal-Sound 9 NOV 1901,” this historically important postcard was the first piece of mail from the first German expedition to Antarctica.

It opened at a modest $1,000 and sold for $20,400, including the 20 percent buyer’s premium the Harmer firm adds to all lots.

Continuing with the German area, Harmer’s offered a 1900 postcard from Kiautschou (modern-day Jiaozhou, China) mailed to Stuttgart bearing a rare error of the 5-pfennig-on-10pf provisional overprint.

Basic 10pf German Eagle definitives had been overprinted “China” with a surcharge of 5pf. A few stamps show a typo — “fP” for “Pf” — and a few of those errors received a second, larger “5 Pf” surcharge (Scott 9c). Only a handful of the latter are known, including two on cover.

The postcard in the Harmer sale, with a patriotic crossed-flags design on the reverse, fetched an impressive $57,000.

